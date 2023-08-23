Amitabh Bachchan calls India '1st world' country post Chandrayaan-3 success; Deepika, Katrina laud ISRO

Today is a historic day for India as the Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon. It is particularly special because India is now the only country whose spacecraft landed on the South pole of the moon. The general public has been celebrating this moment; Bollywood celebs weren't to be left behind. Several big names in the industry took to social media to congratulate the team of ISRO on this big achievement.

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates ISRO for moon landing

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture of India's flag with the moon in the background. He wrote, "For far too long when India was referred to , it was spoken of as 3rd World Country .. and I hated it ..TODAY I AM PROUD TO SAY , INDIA IS 1ST WORLD .. in more ways than one .." He concluded his post with Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Big B shared another post in Hindi with the same image. In it, he wrote a beautiful poem penned by him.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and other celebs also reacted

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of PM Narendra Modi's video on Chandrayaan-3. She captioned it as Jai Hindi. Katrina Kaif also shared the space vehicle's picture from the moon and wrote, "Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram story and wrote: "Team ISRO Chandrayaan-3, thank you for making us all proud." Kiara Advani also shared the image picture with the Indian flag and folded hands emoji. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, also congratulated ISRO for this achievement. He praised them for the remarkable success of their moon landing and said it is a proud and historic moment for Indians.

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by India under the Chandrayaan program. In 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission was unsuccessful after the rover crashed on the moon due to a software glitch. However, the team bounced back and sent its Vikram and Pragyan landers for a third time. This time around, it successfully made a soft landing on the moon. The hover is expected to monitor the surface of the Moon for around 12 to 15 days.

