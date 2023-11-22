Amitabh Bachchan calls Pankaj Tripathi’s Kadak Singh trailer ‘interesting’; latter REACTS

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has a very busy and disciplined schedule. However, he makes sure to take out time of his busy schedule and scroll through his social media feed. Recently, the megastar praised director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury after watching the trailer of his upcoming movie Kadak Singh. Read on to know what he said.

Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for Kadak Singh trailer

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is coming with a thriller movie titled Kadak Singh. The trailer of the OTT film was dropped a day ago. Upon watching it, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles and congratulated the filmmaker for it. Sharing the trailer, Big B called the trailer ‘interesting’. The Paa actor penned, “Dada, my wishes and prayers for your venture. looking interesting.”

Take a look:

The star cast of the film, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi were over the moon upon receiving praises from the megastar. Hence, they took to the comments section and thanked senior Bachchan. Tripathi wrote in Hindi, “सादर प्रणाम सर आपको रुचिकर लगा (Thank you sir you found it interesting).” The Dil Bechara actress wrote, “Nothing has ever meant more. Thank you so much Sir.”

Take a look:

About Kadak Singh

The trailer of the movie was unveiled on the opening day of the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. With an intriguing storyline that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats, the film will be premiered on Zee 5 on December 8, 2023. In the thriller and thought-provoking movie, the headliner Pankaj Tripathi plays an employee of the Department of Financial Crimes who is struggling with retrograde amnesia. While listening to the multiple stories about his life, he tries to find the truth and solves the case of a Chit Fund Scam. The movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev.

Pankaj Tripathi’s work front

The National Award-winning actor rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap's gangster film Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. After being part of many hit movies, the Indian actor was recently seen in Fukrey 3. Currently, he is working on a couple of interesting projects namely Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino, Stree 2, and Gulkanda Tales.

