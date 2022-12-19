Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek ‘Champion’ after his team wins Pro Kabaddi League

Amitabh Bachchan has never left a chance in praising his son Abhishek Bachchan. Be it a movie or a performance, the actor has heaped praises on him. And keeping with the trend, Amitabh once again hailed the Guru actor on the micro-blogging site. He called him a champion and wrote that he will always remain one. To note, Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League. The team won for the second time. Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya were also seen at the stadium cheering for the team.

‘Champion.. you are’

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Silently you worked your destined way, Never did you let your determination stray, You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always ..” Abhishek also shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “So proud of this team. They've quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off.... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it!!! it's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination.... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way!”