Amitabh Bachchan can’t get enough of son Abhishek’s performance in Dasvi; Shares his THROWBACK pic

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited movie Dasvi was released last week on Netflix. The movie is a social comedy and is helmed by Tushar Jalota. Apart from Abhishek, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead. The star cast has received positive responses and Jr Bachchan is also getting lots of praises for his performance as a Haryanvi politician. And, it seems like Amitabh Bachchan cannot get enough of his dear son’s performance in the movie as he never misses a chance to laud his acting skills.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Big B shared Abhishek’s childhood photo on Instagram. In the picture, Junior Bachchan can be seen looking right into the camera. While sharing the photo, the Jhund actor wrote, “Dasvi .. ab aur bolne zaroorat nahin.” As soon as he posted the picture, fans rushed to shower sweet comments. They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier too, Big B had praised Abhishek. He retweeted a fan’s tweet who was complimenting Abhishek’s performance in Dasvi. Along with the tweet, Amitabh proudly wrote, “this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan." Amitabh and Abhishek are very close to each other and Big B is Abhishek’s biggest cheerleader. The tweet was an instant hit and fans hopped in to appreciate Abhishek’s extraordinary performance.

Meanwhile, talking about Dasvi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he had played an ode to his father in one of the scenes of the movie. Sharing the details, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”.

