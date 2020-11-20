  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan cannot stop gushing over The Crown season 4, calls it a masterclass 'all rolled into one'

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be a massive fan of The Crown and looks like he has already binge-watched the entire season four. Read on to know more.
29544 reads Mumbai
Season 4 of the critically acclaimed British drama, The Crown, dropped last week on Netflix and since then has been a massive rage on social media. While royal insiders have expressed apprehension over the portrayal of Britain's royal family, the season has been a massive hit with the entry of characters of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. On home ground, Amitabh Bachchan seems to be a massive fan of the show and looks like he has already binge-watched the entire season. 

The show's critically acclaimed writing and performances from actors like Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor seem to have impressed Big B as well. In his daily blog post, Amitabh made a mention of the show. He wrote, "AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition ceremony , history , opinions , monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely ‘cannot stop watching’ experience," on Thursday.  

Earlier, in the day, he also quoted the show and tweeted, "T 3724 - " You cant be everything to everyone and still be true to ourselves " a dialogue from the Tv serial CROWN, where PM Harold Wilson speaking to the Queen says this to her." Season 4 of The Crown visits the era from 1977 to 1990 and sees the entry of Diana Spencer into the royal family.  

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 4 Review: Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson add drama and glamour to Olivia Colman's monarchy

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

