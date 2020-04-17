Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 12 years of his blog with a cool post; recounts how he hasn’t missed a single day

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to express his happiness as his blog completed 12 years. The megastar of Bollywood shared that he never missed out writing even a single day and thanked his fans.

Among the megastars of Bollywood, if there is one star who has not just won the hearts of people with his films but also with his writing, it is Amitabh Bachchan. Being an avid blogger and social media user, Big B has been entertaining his fans for the longest time. From posting family pictures with , Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, to writing poems, Mr Bachchan has entertained his fans via his blog as well as social media.

Today, Big B’s blog completes 12 years and the megastar took to social media to express his happiness over it. Sharing a couple of photos on social media, Big B expressed his feelings on completing 12 years of writing on his blog. The Brahmastra star shared 2 cool selfies along with a customised emoticon image on social media and shared his happiness on achieving this milestone. Not just this, Mr Bachchan also thanked everyone for their love and support all through 12 years.

He shared the photos and wrote, “T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Meanwhile, Big B has been raising awareness about Coronavirus or COVID 19 among his fans. Through his social media posts and blogs, the Brahmastra star has been sharing positive messages with his fans and has been urging them to adhere to lockdown. Recently, he joined , , Diljit Dosanjh, and other South stars to do a short film titled Family that was loved. On the work front, he has several films lined up including Brahmastra and Jhund.

Credits :Instagram

