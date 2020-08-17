Amitabh Bachchan channels his inner swag in a new POST but it's his funny caption that grabs attention

Big B never fails to impress us with his hilarious social media posts. Check out one of them here

Amitabh Bachchan who was recently released from the hospital in Mumbai after he was tested negative for COVID-19 hasn’t stopped with his daily updates and mind-boggling posts. The actor is an avid social media user and often updates his profiles with poems, quotes, or words of wisdom. He is also a frequent writer on his personal blog. The actor also recently planted two trees in honor of his mother Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary. Most recently the actor took to his social media profiles and uploaded a witty post about English and how complicated it is.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram and Twitter account and uploaded an unmissable post. He uploaded a picture of himself looking stylish in a hoodie, track pants and a pair of sneakers. But it wasn’t his style statement that won over the internet, but his witty caption that has netizens falling in fits of laughter and reminded about the ‘I can walk English’ dialogue. This particular dialogue comes from the film, Namak Halaal. Amitabh Bachchan’s witty caption read, “You think English is easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture.. He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out.”~ ef JJ.”

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Netizens on Twitter from their respective accounts retweeted the actor’s post affirming that it reminded them about the dialogue from the movie Namak Halaal. “That line still makes me laugh as much as it did the first time I saw the movie with my grandma,” a fan wrote. Added to that another said, “Sharing a clip from movie Namak Halal, I can walk English, talk English.

Childhood memories.”

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated in a hospital in Mumbai. The actor was released recently after he was tested negative. His son, Abhishek Bachchan was released from the hospital after he was tested negative last week only.

Here are the fan tweets to Amitabh Bachchan's post:

“I can talk English,I can walk English,I can laugh English because English is a very funny language”. AB — Lily D'Penha (@LilyDPenha) August 16, 2020

That line still makes me laugh as much as it did the first time I saw the movie with my grandma. — Seema (@sl2016_sl) August 16, 2020

English is a very funny language pic.twitter.com/0Uo8mik17b — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) August 16, 2020

