Amitabh Bachchan classics to be screened at France’s Festival des 3 Continents, Shweta Bachchan to attend

There’s a reason why Amitabh Bachchan is known as a living legend, a powerhouse of talent who is admired by cinephiles across the globe. His impressive filmography boasts of some iconic movies like Saat Hindustani, Anand, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Agneepath, Paa, Piku, Gulabo Sitabo and many others that are the gem of Indian cinema. In honor of the megastar, some of his classic movies will be showcased at the upcoming Festival des 3 Continents to be held in Nantes, France.

Amitabh Bachchan classics to be screened at France’s Festival des 3 Continents

Wearing multiple hats, Amitabh Bachchan has been part of more than two hundred movies. The stardom of the 81-year-old actor, producer, and singer has reached places that even he hasn’t physically visited. His line of work is such that the 45th edition of the popular France’s Festival des 3 Continents will be having a special segment titled Amitabh Bachchan: Big B Forever, that will showcase nine of his films.

At the fest that will be held in Nantes, France from November 24 to December 3, Big B’s famous movies Trishul, Amar Akbar Anthony, Satte Pe Satta, Sholay, Don, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewaar, Kaala Patthar, and Abhimaan will be showcased.

Additionally, the festival will also see the world premiere of the experimental documentary on Amitabh Bachchan by French filmmaker Cedric Dupire titled The Real Superstar.

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan to attend the event

On knowing about this feat, senior Bachchan was elated. In a statement, he spoke about the movies and how they gave him the opportunity to work with ace filmmakers like Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, and Ramesh Sippy.

Bachchan further added that while he feels honored, he won’t be able to attend the event. However, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda will be representing him on his behalf. “I hope that the festival audience will enjoy the selection of films that continue to give so much joy to viewers even half a century since they were made. Even though I will not be there in person, I am delighted that my daughter Shweta will be in Nantes to represent me at the festival,” the actor said.

