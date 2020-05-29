Amitabh Bachchan comes forward to help migrant workers & arranges buses to take them to Uttar Pradesh

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has stepped up to help the migrant workers reach their respective homes in Uttar Pradesh.

It has been a while since COVID 19 crisis has hit the world and in India, the worst hit are the migrant workers. Due to the lockdown, many of them have no work and hence, after an ease in lockdown restriction was announced, many are heading back home. Amid this, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to help them reach their homes. As per reports, the senior star has come forward to help migrant workers from different parts of UP to reach home.

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan arranged for 10 buses to send migrant workers from Mumbai back to different parts of Uttar Pradesh. The superstar has stepped up to help those in need amid COVID 19 crisis. Big B also has been reportedly distributing 4500 cooked food packets everyday at various locations in Mumbai city in collaboration with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust. The PUne Mirror report further stated that Mr Bachchan has been doing it since March 28.

Big B also distributed 10,000 ration packets to date and has provided masks, PPE kits, sanitisers and more to hospitals and police in Mumbai. Amid the COVID 19 crisis, Maharashtra has been hit the worse. With the rising number of cases, the concern for people’s health has been raised. But, amid this, various Bollywood stars also have stepped up to help. Speaking of this, actor Sonu Sood too has been arranging transportation for migrant workers in the state and also for those in other parts of the country. Many other stars also have done their bit to help those whose lives have been affected by the COVID 19 crisis.

