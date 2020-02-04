Amitabh Bachchan compares an image of the Sun's surface shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to 'chikki'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had recently shared an image of the Sun's surface on her Twitter account on which Amitabh Bachchan gave a hilarious answer.

Ahuja had recently shared an image of the Sun's surface on her Twitter account. Sharing the pic, she tweeted, "It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!" While Sonam was sharing some knowledge about science and technology with her followers, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media brought up a hilarious angle to this pic. Big B tweeted, "looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!"

For the uninitiated, a chikki is a bar of peanuts held together with jaggery syrup. It is quite famous in Lonavala and you get the best chikki there. While netizens loved Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reply and even agreed to the superstar, Sonam Kapoor replied back tweeting, "Hahahahaha yummy..." The internet is going LOL on Mr. Bachchan's sense of humour. Talking about the picture that Sonam shared, it is the sun’s picture that was taken by astronomers in the US. The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) on Hawaii had released the pictures that feature area as small as 30km across the sun.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's tweet and Amitabh Bachchan's reply here:

It’s amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!https://t.co/YYdk9FLT7G — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020

.. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!! https://t.co/FxYU0h4yA9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2020

Hahahahaha yummy... — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 4, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with , , and Nagarjuna. In fact, superstar will also have a cameo in Brahmastra. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 4th December 2020. Besides this, he will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor in which she was roped in opposite popular South actor Dulquer Salmaan. The movie is an adaptation of a popular novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan.

