Amitabh Bachchan confesses being ‘energy drained’; Shoots for KBC 13 in the day & Brahmastra in the night

Amitabh Bachchan is making headlines ever since he posted a picture of him sitting on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Reportedly, the 13th season of the game show is soon going to be aired on our television screens, and we are sure that fans cannot keep their calm. In the picture that Big B shared today, August 11, he expressed gratitude to everyone as KBC clocked 21 years. We all know shooting for multiple projects at the same time can be exhausting, especially if you have reached a certain age. Well, Big B is facing something similar as he is juggling between KBC 13 and Brahmastra.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is energy drained as he is hooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati in the day and Brahmastra in the night. Speaking about his schedule, he added, “Running late for the first day of recording for KBC 13 .. and so regretful .. but simply unavoidable .. so many chores to oversee .. and the body can take this much and no more .. but pushing it , to its extreme to comply and adjust and deliver .. yes .. push push push .. you never know the potential until you push it .. !!”

Apart from KBC 13, it is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that is demanding a lot of attention from the veteran actor. Sharing a photo of Brahmastra’s story book, he wrote, “KBC may take the day .. but this .. takes the after hours .. and it does become thought provoking and pensive and energy draining ..”

Well, we are sure that as much as fans love to see Amitabh Bachchan on the screen, they are also concerned about his health. Do you agree?

