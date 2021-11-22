Amitabh Bachchan congratulates ‘Mayday’ costar Ajay Devgn for completing 30 years in the film industry

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star often shares his thoughts on Twitter. Mr. Bachchan took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for Ajay Devgn, as the star completes 30 years in the film industry. Ajay’s first release was ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ and the film was immensely successful at the box office. The film introduced Ajay in an action sequence where he was standing on two moving bikes, which has become a long-running trademark at the box office. Ajay Devgn has recently directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Mayday’ an action thriller that also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in the Film Industry, on 22nd Nov, when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft-spoken, non-interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70.” In a previous chat with PTI, Ajay spoke about directing Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday. He said, “He is a delight to work with. I've never seen a more dedicated actor, we are nothing in front of him. Once he is on set, he will keep rehearsing, keep thinking about the scene. It's phenomenal”.

Take a look:

Speaking about his equation with the superstar, Ajay said, “I've known him since I was a kid. So whatever I had to take away from him, I must've taken it back then. It's imbibed. With him, it's a different rapport. From childhood, I could tell him whatever I wanted to. It took him two minutes to come on board. One narration and that's it”.

