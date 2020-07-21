Amitabh Bachchan continues to blog from hospital: It is the silence and uncertainty of the next

On Monday night, Amitabh Bachchan, who has been tested positive, took to his blog to write about his thoughts and experience during this pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan is making sure that he keeps his date with his blog even if that means, blogging from the hospital. The legendary actor was tested positive a few days ago has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and grand daughter . Even though Big B is in the hospital, he has kept his fans updated via Twitter.

On Monday night., he took to his blog about his thoughts and experience during this pandemic. He wrote about in such a time, thoughts tend to race faster and a person tends to reflects more than ever.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's beautiful and heartfelt blog post below:

.. it is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day.. in the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours , sitting , thinking , looking out into no where .... in these conditions thoughts race at greater speed and in a vividity that had eluded us before .. they were always there , but just the presence of them remained silenced by the mind in its other business of existence .. the business is dormant now .. the mind is freer .. it reflects greatly more than ever .. and I wonder if this is correct , admissible pertinent or not ..

.. a wandering mind often leads us to destinations that , because of their complex vagaries , brings on that which at times be not what you may want to hear or see .. but you do .. the eventuality of all that surrounds us blows heavily about us .. ignorance of it would not be a considered act .. so you succumb to it .. bear it .. live it .. caress it at times .. play with it at others .. wish it away , hold on to it , embrace it and accept .. but never be able to desist its presence ..

.. then there is the admiration of the thinkers and visionaries of the times .. writers , poets, philosophers , scientists who in their superior wisdom play out for themselves and often for the good of humanity , that which the common us never do venture into .. it is mundane for us .. but what provokes them into the process of thought is the mystery of genius.. time today gives liberty to stretch the gravitas of the cerebrum .. we may never get opportunity to be involved in this act , but given the circumstance , I would like to believe that each one of us .. each individual has the will and the capacity to be what they may have believed , they would never be ..

In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates.. at times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company ..

All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands ..

Share your comment ×