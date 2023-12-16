Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t be part of Deewangi Deewangi for THIS reason; grooves to song with fam years later

After hitting the big screens in 2007, the movie Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan has managed to maintain its popularity among fans even after many years. One of the reasons for its enduring charm is the song Deewangi Deewangi, which features a star-studded music video with celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Rekha grooving to its catchy beats.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were spotted grooving to the song at the annual event at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Remarkably, Amitabh Bachchan chose not to be a part of the song due to a personal reason. To know what the reason was, keep reading.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai groove to Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi

The recently held annual event at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School observed the presence of several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and many more. It was during this event that the Bachchan family was spotted grooving to the beats of Om Shanti Om’s song Deewangi Deewangi. Watch the zeal-filled video clip right here.

The Bachchan family's video dancing to the beats of Deewangi Deewangi quickly became a sensation on the internet. It's worth mentioning that this song was released many years ago, yet it managed to grab the attention of people all over the country. The music video featured numerous A-list celebrities showing off their impressive dance moves. However, it was noticeable that Amitabh Bachchan was absent from the video.

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier, Farah Khan, the director of Om Shanti Om, had revealed that veteran star Amitabh Bachchan opted out of the song due to personal reasons as his son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were set to get married during that time. “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month, that’s what he told us,” she had revealed.

She had also revealed that she had approached many other celebrities for the Deewangi Deewangi song, but to her dismay, it was turned down by many due to several reasons. While Raveena Tandon could not make it due to her pregnancy, veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu too turned down the offer for reasons best known to them.

Rekha, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, Kajol, and numerous other Bollywood celebrities made appearances in the video. Surprisingly, fans were disappointed when they realized that the renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan was missing from the song.

About Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic film, Om Shanti Om. Directed by Farah Khan, this movie tells the story of two lovers who are torn apart by unfortunate events.

The movie's title is derived from the names of its characters. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Om, while Deepika Padukone portrayed Shanti. Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om has become a timeless romantic classic that remains beloved by fans even years later.

