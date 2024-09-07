Amitabh Bachchan could’ve prevented his split with Javed Akhtar believes Salim Khan; ‘Mat chodo accha khasa tumhari ek…’

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Salim Khan recently claimed that his association with Javed Akhtar could’ve lasted longer if Amitabh Bachchan had intervened.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, legendary filmmaker Salim Khan was asked when he and Javed Akhtar decided to part ways it would’ve impacted Amitabh Bachchan as well, considering their long successful collaborations.

In response to this, Khan was quick to admit, "Zaroor pada hoga asar (He must’ve been impacted)." He further continued by mentioning that if he were at his place, he would’ve suggested Akhtar not do that. ‘Mat chodo accha khasa tumhari ek jodi hai, kaam kar rahe ho accha khasa chal raha kahe ke liye isko chodhte ho? (Don't leave; you have a great partnership, you're doing well, everything's going fine, why would you want to end this?' If it were me, I would have done that)," said Khan.

The host further inquired if Big B would’ve intervened, they would’ve reconsidered their union. Salim Khan was quick to admit that it might not have happened. However, he would’ve suggested Akhtar reconsider his decision. "Main hota to yehi raaye deta, ab unhone pata nai kya raaye di hai (I would’ve suggested this; I don’t know what he told)," Khan expressed.

Advertisement

He further heaped praise on Bachchan, stating that he is still in touch with him. They often meet, but according to him, the Paa actor never speaks harshly or gets close to anyone.

During the same conversation, he recalled Akhtar expressing his wish to do movies separately once, and he agreed to that. "Kisiko zabardasti rok nahi sakte (You can’t force anyone to say)," he said.

He further continued by mentioning that he even today doesn’t know why they parted ways. "Ho gaya toh ho gaya (It’s okay if they got separated)," he remarked, revealing that they had so many emotions after working for so many years. He went on to point out that no other script of that level ever came into the industry after their split.

The veteran screenwriter stated they never talked about their separation with anyone. They continued meeting each other. He remembered passing by Akhtar’s home for the walk. He shared that they would wave at each other and their bond of friendship always remained.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack director Anubhav Sinha on controversy around Vijay Varma starrer Netflix series; ‘Don’t want to play that game’