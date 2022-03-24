Amitabh Bachchan declares Abhishek Bachchan as his ‘uttaradhikaari’; Pens a note for people criticising him

Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father to his son Abhishek Bachchan and he is often seen having his back. From being Abhishek’s support system to his greatest cheerleader, Amitabh Bachchan has always dished out major fatherhood goals. However, the megastar’s recent blog for Abhishek Bachchan has been grabbing a lot of attention as Amitabh Bachchan has declared his son as his ‘uttaradhikaari’(heir) quoting his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem. In fact, in his blog, Big B also wrote about how proud he is of his son.

Amitabh wrote, “the greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me”. He then went on to quote his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem on the will of inheritance and announce Abhishek as his ‘uttaradhikari’. Not just Amitabh Bachchan is proud of his son’s achievement, he also took a jibe at trolls criticising Abhishek over the years.

“They that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so, because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject,” Amitabh had written in the blog.

Meanwhile, Big B has been all praises for the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. To this, the Ludo actor replied saying, “Love you Pa, always and eternally”. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Khaira in the lead and will be releasing on April 7 this year.

