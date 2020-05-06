Amitabh Bachchan is deeply upset due to the Handwara attack; Says 'All to much to digest and refer to'

Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartfelt message for the martyrs who died due to the terrorist attack which took place at Handwara in Kupwara district.

Recently, India witnessed heartbreaking news of an Indian army colonel, a major and two soldiers, along with a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector, being killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Kashmir late on Saturday. It was one of the deadliest operations for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which took place at Handwara in Kupwara district which also resulted in killing two terrorists. Everyone has been condemning the attack on security personnel in Handwara through their social media accounts. After Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan has shared an emotional message for the martyrs who died on the terrorist attack.

Mr. Bachchan tweeted, "T 3522 - The heart - wrenching pictures of the 'shahid' departed .. at the recent attack .. the family the fellow officers .. all to much to digest and refer to .. just , that our pride for them that sacrifice is beyond any other desire .. Jai Hind ! and salutations ..(Flag of India)." Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh had paid tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Handwara terrorist attack. Inspector General in Jammu Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar had told India Today TV, "The chief commander of Lashkar in Valley, identified as Haider, has been killed in Handwara encounter. We had inputs that he was in Handwara to receive a fresh batch of infiltrators but was eliminated."

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3522 - The heart - wrenching pictures of the 'shahid' departed .. at the recent attack .. the family the fellow officers .. all to much to digest and refer to .. just , that our pride for them that sacrifice is beyond any other desire ..

Jai Hind ! and salutations — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

