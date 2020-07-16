Amitabh Bachchan is devoted to God amid his COVID 19 treatment at Nanavati hospital; See Post

As Amitabh Bachchan is getting treated for COVID 19 at Nanavati Hospital, he shared a new post where he is devoted to God in these difficult times.

The year 2020 has been quite hard for Bollywood industry and there are no second thoughts about it. From a complete lockdown for around three months to losing some of the brightest stars, the industry has witnessed it all. And adding to their woes, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for COVID 19 lately. In fact, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law and granddaughter were also diagnosed with this highly transmissible disease. While Big and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been in home quarantine. On the other hand, has been tested negative for COVID 19.

Ever since the news of Amitabh’s COVID 19 diagnosis surfaced, the entire nation has been praying for his well being. Meanwhile, the legendary actor has also been making sure to stay in touch with his fans through social media. Recently, he shared a picture of two Hindu deities on Instagram and wrote, “Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I devote myself to God)”.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s new post as he gets treated for COVID 19 at Nanavati Hospital:

Earlier, the Badla actor shared a cryptic post on jealous and angered trendsetter and mentioned that we need to save ourselves from them. “They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters,” he wrote.

