Amitabh Bachchan & Dilip Kumar starrer Shakti's remake to go on floors by next year

The classic movie Shakti featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar is all set to be remade soon. Here's what you need to know about it.
Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar’s 1982 hit film Shakti is still looked up to as one of the greatest films made in Indian cinema’s history. The film received a number of awards back in the day when it released. The action-crime film was also well received by the audience. Now, 38 years later, there’s an adaptation of the 1982 film in the works. In a recent interview, Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh revealed that he is working on an adaption of the action-packed movie. 

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director opened up and said, “I have been working on the film for the last two years with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi penning the script. It’s a huge responsibility, which is why we are taking time to finalise the script, even though ours is more of an adaptation than a remake.” While Shree Narayan Singh revealed that his idea is to take the film on floors by next year, he still hasn’t decided who will be the lead in the film. 

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time, that a remake of popular films is being considered in the works. Some time ago, there was a remake of a film being planned, that would star Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, but sadly that project never took flight. On a professional front, Shree Narayan Singh first made his debut in the Bollywood industry with Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai. Before starting as a director, he was an editor and worked on a number of films that include Rustom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. 

