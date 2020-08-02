Amitabh Bachchan discharged after testing negative for COVID 19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain in hospital

Abhishek Bachchan confirms Amitabh Bachchan has been tested negative for COVID-19. Big B has been discharged and will take rest at home.

Three weeks after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19, Jr B has revealed that Big B tested negative for the virus. The Breathe: Into The Shadows star took to Twitter to share the good news with fans. The actor not only confirmed that Amitabh has tested negative, but he also revealed that the legendary actor has been discharged and will be resting at his home now. However, unfortunately, Abhishek continues to remain in the hospital for the actor remains to test positive for Coronavirus.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," Abhishek tweeted. Speaking about his condition, the actor added in another tweeted, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted.

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

The news comes days after and were discharged from the hospital.

Amitabh was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, in Mumbai, after his diagnosis. Although he was in the hospital, Amitabh interacted with his fans through his blog and Instagram. The 77-year-old star also thanked and prayed for the hospital staff in one of his posts recently. "they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! This be their prayer everyday .." he said.

