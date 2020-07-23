  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan dismisses reports of him being COVID 19 negative; Says ‘This news is fake, irresponsible’

As there have been reports that Amitabh Bachchan has been diagnosed negative for COVID 19, the veteran actor rubbished the news and called it fake
It’s been 10 days since Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for COVID 19 and has been admitted in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. In fact, Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive and are being treated in the same hospital. Ever since the news surfaced, the entire nation has been praying for the Bachchan family and have been wishing them a speedy recovery. Recently, Amitabh once again made the headlines after it was reported that the megastar has been tested negative for COVID 19.

The media reports suggested that the veteran actor has recovered from the highly transmissible disease and is likely to get discharged soon. While Big B’s fan took a sigh of relief, looks like the reports were merely a hoax. The Thugs of Hindostan actor also rubbished the news on social media and called it fake and irresponsible. Amitabh tweeted, “this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE.”

Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about reports of being tested negative for COVID 19:

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been overwhelmed with all the love and best wishes coming his way as he and his family battle COVID 19. In fact, he had made sure to stay in touch with his fans through social media and continue to express his gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Adgastya Nanda have tested negative for COVID-19.

