Amitabh Bachchan distressed over finding work amidst COVID 19; Ask fans to suggest ‘alternate work jobs’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is anxious about Bombay High Court’s recent ruling. The megastar who recently returned home after surviving a gruelling battle with the novel coronavirus disease took to Instagram to express his concern over finding work amidst the global ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The senior Bachchan’s comments came after Bombay High Court issued two circulars by the Maharashtra government that barred TV and film artists above 65 years from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them “discriminatory”.

Amitabh reflected on the current situation and said that it may be “packers” for the senior actor in the film industry as legal procedures take time to come to effect. “There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work… For people like me, my profession and my 78 yrs, it’s packers then!” Bachchan, 78, wrote on his blog on Saturday.

The senior actor lightened the mood and jokingly asked his followers to suggest alternate career options for him. “Are there any alternate work jobs for me, that the Ef could in their kindness suggest, in case everything goes down in the Courts?” he said.

The legendary icon recently made headlines for his battle with coronavirus. Fortunately, Bachchan returned home after testing negative for COVID-19 last week. Along with Amitabh, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, son Abhishekh and granddaughter Aradhya were also tested positive for COVID but have all been nursed back to health now.

