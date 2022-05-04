Amitabh Bachchan drives away mid week blues with a quirky selfie; Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda react

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor who is known for his presence on social media. The legendary actor aces the art of keeping his fans intrigued with his social media posts - be it throwback pics, pics from family events, pics from the sets and more. Each of his pics grabs a lot of attention and is a treat for the fans. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Instagram post is making headlines for a different reason as he shared a quirky selfie to drive away the midweek blues.

In the pic, Amitabh Bachchan was dressed in a blue coloured jacket and was sitting in a car as he clicked the selfie. He was all smiles and his yellow glasses managed to steal the show. Big B captioned the post as, “7 am and driving to work .. a bit yellow”. Soon, fans were seen showering love on the senior actor in the comment section. Amid this, Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also commented on the post. Navya dropped a heart for Amitabh’s quirky selfie while Shweta wrote, “So cute” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor also took to the comment section and wrote, “Inspiring very inspiring”.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in the lead. He is also gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The fantasy drama will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

