Amitabh Bachchan drops coolest wish for The Archies’ ‘Rizz’ Agastya Nanda with PIC ft Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and posted a classy picture with son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson, Agastya Nanda wishing the latter on his debut in Bollywood with The Archies.
The much-awaited Zoya Akhtar’s directorial; The Archies has introduced the fresh talents in Bollywood with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, and others. The film is streaming on Netflix from today onwards. Best wishes and positive reviews have been pouring from the film fraternity on social media. On the other hand, the proud grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the coolest wish for his debutant grandson, Agastya Nanda.
Amitabh Bachchan posts coolest wish for grandson Agastya Nanda
On Thursday, December 7, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a classy photo from the premiere night on The Archies. The monochromatic picture features his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda striking a dashing pose for the camera. The trio twinning in black tuxedos looks suave.
For the debutant, the legendary actor posted a heartfelt yet coolest wish as he wrote, “Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!! (Accompanied by thumbs-up emoji).
Take a look:
Internet reacts to the post
Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Big B’s wish. A fan wrote, “Amitabh sir using the word RIZZ is all i wanted to see today”, another fan wrote, “So many beautiful people in pictures”, a third fan commented, “Mashallah Three Generation in one frame” and one another fan wrote, “Bahut sundar sir”.
Premiere night of The Archies
Notably, a day before yesterday i.e. on Tuesday i.e. December 5, a star-studded grand premiere night was also hosted by the makers of The Archies. In the event, the entire Bachchan family graced the occasion to cheer up for the upcoming stars. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, and Nitasha Nanda were spotted by the paparazzi as they posed together for a group picture.
In addition to this, celebs including superstar Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor amongst others showed up for the event.
Agastya Nanda's role in The Archies
The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, is a fictional story that transports you to the fictional Indian town of Riverdale in the 1960s. In the film, Agastya takes up the role of Archie Andrews, who is a heartthrob and charming Casanova of the era.
ALSO READ: Who is The Archies’ Agastya Nanda? Know everything about Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why