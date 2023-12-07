Amitabh Bachchan drops coolest wish for The Archies’ ‘Rizz’ Agastya Nanda with PIC ft Abhishek Bachchan

The much-awaited Zoya Akhtar’s directorial; The Archies has introduced the fresh talents in Bollywood with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, and others. The film is streaming on Netflix from today onwards. Best wishes and positive reviews have been pouring from the film fraternity on social media. On the other hand, the proud grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the coolest wish for his debutant grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan posts coolest wish for grandson Agastya Nanda

On Thursday, December 7, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a classy photo from the premiere night on The Archies. The monochromatic picture features his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda striking a dashing pose for the camera. The trio twinning in black tuxedos looks suave.

For the debutant, the legendary actor posted a heartfelt yet coolest wish as he wrote, “Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!! (Accompanied by thumbs-up emoji).

Take a look:

Internet reacts to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Big B’s wish. A fan wrote, “Amitabh sir using the word RIZZ is all i wanted to see today”, another fan wrote, “So many beautiful people in pictures”, a third fan commented, “Mashallah Three Generation in one frame” and one another fan wrote, “Bahut sundar sir”.

Advertisement

Premiere night of The Archies

Notably, a day before yesterday i.e. on Tuesday i.e. December 5, a star-studded grand premiere night was also hosted by the makers of The Archies. In the event, the entire Bachchan family graced the occasion to cheer up for the upcoming stars. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, and Nitasha Nanda were spotted by the paparazzi as they posed together for a group picture.

In addition to this, celebs including superstar Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor amongst others showed up for the event.

Agastya Nanda's role in The Archies

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, is a fictional story that transports you to the fictional Indian town of Riverdale in the 1960s. In the film, Agastya takes up the role of Archie Andrews, who is a heartthrob and charming Casanova of the era.

ALSO READ: Who is The Archies’ Agastya Nanda? Know everything about Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson