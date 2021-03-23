Amitabh Bachchan drops epic PHOTO with Abhishek: When son tells you which path to take, he becomes your friend

Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his Instagram handle to share an epic throwback picture with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He has also penned a precious note for his son.

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly an avid social media user. The superstar loves to share interesting posts to keep his fans entertained and updated. He also makes sure to post something on a regular basis. Now recently, Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his Instagram handle to share an epic throwback picture with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Big B has also penned an encouraging note for his actor son. However, in the picture, the father-son duo can be seen donning traditional attire and both are looking stylish as usual.

In the still, Abhishek can be seen showing something to his father Amitabh and striking a candid shot for the camera. The Pink actor has mentioned in his post that his son has become his friend now as he guides him to choose the path he must take now. While sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, “When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend...All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW.” Soon, Abhishek has dropped a hug emoji on his father’s post. Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has also dropped a heart emoticon on the same.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is coming out at a day's gap. Talking about the same, the producer of both Chehre and The Big Bull has told Bollywood Hungama that he is privileged and fortunate to have two releases in the same week featuring father and son Amitabh Bachchan Saab and Abhishek. “I don’t think any other producer has had this opportunity. Which one would I watch first? I love both the films. One can’t choose between one’s children,” he added.

On the work front, apart from Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan will be also seen in Brahmastra, Jhund and Mayday. On the other hand, Abhishek has Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

