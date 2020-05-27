Amitabh Bachchan drops pic with Shweta, Abhishek as Amar Akbar Anthony turns 43; Says 'It beat Baahubali 2 BO'

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a rare throwback photo from the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony as the film completed 43 years. In the adorable photo, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen with Big B.

Back in 1977, Amar Akbar Anthony starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Vinod Khanna released and was a smashing hit. Today, the film completes 43 years and on this day, Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared rare throwback photos from the shoot of the film. Not just this, Big B also shared a cute photo from the shoot of the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves when Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan paid him a visit.

While taking a trip down memory lane, Big B also revealed that back then when Amar Akbar Anthony released, it did a business of Rs 7.25 Crore in total. The senior star said that if inflation was adjusted in today’s time, the film’s business could have surpassed Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2’s business. However, Big B went beyond numbers and remembered the good old days with throwback photos. Among them, the cutest photo was of Mr Bachchan with Shweta and Abhishek.

Big B also shared a photo of himself posing with Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Dharmendra and others. He wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ..It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 43 years of Amar Akbar Anthony:

T 3544 -43 YEARS .. !!! .. 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2—The Conclusion today! #43YearsOfAmarAkbarAnthony pic.twitter.com/u5IMiOV2zt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, many stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Maniesh Paul, Bhumi Pednekar and others commented on Big B’s photo with his children and were in awe of the same. The film was about three brothers who are separated due to circumstances and grow up with different faiths and religions. They are reunited in the end. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film was a big hit back in the days.

