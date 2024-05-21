Amitabh Bachchan drops PIC with Jaya Bachchan from Lok Sabha Election 2024; reveals Hindi meaning of 'vote'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out with his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, on May 20, 2024, to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Now, taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture with his wife from the polling booth with a very informative and special caption. Check it out here!

Amitabh Bachan and Jaya Bachchan cast a vote

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan. In the photo, they can be seen casting their vote. The actor captioned the post in Hindi, "कर दिया मत दान !! हमारे एक Ef कहते हैं, 'मत' का अर्थ केवल वोट ही नहीं होता; 'मत' का अर्थ 'माँ' भी होता है." (Voted !! One of our EF says, 'vote' does not mean only vote; 'vote' means 'mother' too.)

Have a look at the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, which couldn't do well at the box office. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans eagerly look forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen again.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming sci-fi film directed by Mahanati's Nag Aswin. The movie, set in a post-apocalyptic time of 2898 AD, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and the prophesied assertion of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki.

The movie features Prabhas in the leading role, with actors Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani also playing pivotal roles. The film marks the debut acting venture of Deepika in Telugu cinema and also the first full-length role for Amitabh Bachchan after his cameo appearances in movies like Manam and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

