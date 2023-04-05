Amitabh Bachchan drops pics as he returns to set while recovering from injury: 'A few limps and slings apart'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, has returned to sets after suffering an injury. He took to his blog and informed his fans that he resumed work. The renowned actor recently suffered an injury on the sets of Project K. He broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting for an action sequence in Hyderabad. Last night, Big B shared his pictures from the sets and shared his health update.

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work post suffering an injury

In the pictures, the Paa actor is seen sporting a navy blue formal suit paired with white shoes. In some of the pictures, he is seen giving his shot. Along with a bunch of pictures, he wrote, "Off to work… a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on .." He added, "the face.. the touch ups.. and the shot..corrections and discussions on the writing.. amicable and on..the mood be slightly grim in the work front… and that is reflected on the page…" He ended his post by writing, "And the routine in its beginnings.. on the road to the route.. the environ so ignored for the time to reappear and the feel on the faces of reassurance.. My love to all.." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Big B was seen addressing his fans outside his house in Mumbai. He was seen wearing a homemade sling across the shoulder and waving at his fans stationed outside his bungalow. He even shared about the same on his blog and wrote, "work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey. They come in droves and wait and watch, elders , children and several others in passing or in station .. so much care and love .. blessed to be in their eyes for more .."

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Next, he has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, and The Intern remake with Deepika.

