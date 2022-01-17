Amitabh Bachchan drops uber-cool SELFIE as he gets back to work, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli REACT

Amitabh Bachchan has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades in the entertainment industry. The superstar has made the entire world an admirer of his work on the big and small screen. Big B ensures that he keeps in touch with, and entertains his fans not just through his acts on celluloid, but in the virtual world as well. Amitabh Bachchan is quite the social media star, where he often treats his millions of fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life. Speaking of which, a few moments back today, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram space, and dropped an uber-cool selfie for netizens, as he got back to work.

Sometime back, Big B took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and shared a new picture featuring himself. In the photograph, he can be seen clicking a selfie as he stands inside a cage-like-space. The Agneepath actor was winter-ready in a red hoodie, which he combined with black jogger pants, and white sneakers. He also wore a grey beanie, while he wrapped up the look with a pair of chic glasses and a mouth mask. Sharing this picture on the ’gram, Bachchan wrote a fun caption to go with it. It read, “PANGOLIN masked .. PANGOLIN name initial hoodie .. PANGOLIN name initialled tracks .. and pangolining bouncing back to work ..”

Take a look:

As soon as he shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and colleagues from showbiz. Amid other reactions, were reactions from Junior Bachchan and Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as well. While Abhishek dropped a bicep emoji in the comments section, Navya liked the picture.

Take a look:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from that he has Oonchai, Jhund, Goodbye and Mayday. He will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

