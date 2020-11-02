  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor scrap grand Diwali parties this year on account of Rishi Kapoor's demise: Report

As the festive season approaches, Bollywood, which is also known for its grand Diwali parties, will not see the usual glitter and glamour this year.
Mumbai Updated: November 2, 2020 10:59 am
Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor scrap grand Diwali parties this year on account of Rishi Kapoor's demise: Report
The year 2020 has been memorable in more ways than one. The Hindi film industry particularly has seen an unrest like no other and the loss of several great actors and personalities over the last few months. Legendary actors like Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor passed away in a span of 24 hours and left a deep void among their fans, co-stars, family and friends. As the festive season approaches, Bollywood, which is also known for its grand Diwali parties will be scaling it down this year. 

According to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the Bachchan's and Ekta Kapoor, who throw some of the biggest Diwali parties every year have cancelled their plans this year. Given the Covid-19 pandemic and Rishi Kapoor's demise, the festive season will definitely be missing the sparkle. As per the report, the Bachchan's lost Ritu Nanda (Rishi Kapoor's sister and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law) earlier this year in January. Whereas, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. 

Given these two huge losses to both the families, the Bachchan's have planned to not host a Diwali party this year. Not to forget, the Bachchan's themselves have witnessed the coronavirus with Big B, Abhishekh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daufghter Aaradhya testing positive. 

As for Ekta Kapoor, the producer's shindig often sees the entire television industry come together. However, she too has no plans of throwing a party given the current situation. Well, we hope next year will be brighter and better. Check out last year's pictures below. 

