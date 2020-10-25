Amitabh Bachchan is elated as Wroclaw's City Council names a square after his late father; See POST

The City Council of Wroclaw, Poland has named a square after Amitabh Bachchan's late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B has now expressed his happiness through an Instagram post.

A few months earlier, Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed with emotions when his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poem Madhushala was recited by the students of the University of Wroclaw in Poland. He had also visited the place in 2019 to attend an event that was organized to honour his late father. And now yet again, the City Council of Wroclaw has paid tribute to Big B’s father by naming a square after him. This has left the megastar elated.

Big B has taken to social media and expressed his happiness over the same. He writes, “The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND.” He has also shared a picture of the square’s board that has his father’s name inscribed in them.

Amitabh Bachchan was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 but has totally recovered now. He also resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 after that and the fresh episodes have received tremendous response from the audience. Big B also has a whole lot of projects lined up. One of them is Brahmastra that also features and in the lead roles. Apart from that, he will be seen in the sports drama Jhund. He will also feature alongside Emraan Hashmi in Chehre.

