Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a few moments of peace and self creativity after hectic working day ; See PHOTO

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his amazing picture on Instagram and it speaks volumes about his dedication towards work. Check out his post.

If there is one actor who is known for his activeness on social media, it is the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It is no secret that Big B enjoys a massive fan following on social media and the actor keeps his ardent fans posted about his personal and professional life. It goes without saying that he is among the most beloved celebs on the internet and his posts go viral in no time. From cherishing his old days to dropping his unseen pictures, Big B leaves no chance to make his fans gush about him.

Speaking of this, the Baghban star has shared his stunning picture after a hectic working day in a studio. In the photo, he looks uber cool and fresh despite working the entire day. He can be seen sporting stylish black glasses and looks dapper in a white hoodie. The actor gawking as he poses for a picture will leave everyone swooning. He captions the photo as, “Yo ... nothing like work in a Studio !! After an entire day of professional work .. now a few moments of peace , self creativity .. making your own music , especially with the extraordinary presence of Babuji’s words .. filled with emotion and love .. and his fond remembrance.” One simply cannot miss his dapper looks and his expression that are a treat for his fan base.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post:

To note, the superstar’s recent post speaks volumes about his dedication towards work. Needless to say, he has time and again proved that age is just a number for him. Meanwhile, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra with and . He also has Jhund and Chehre in his kitty.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter after the latter slammed her statement on farmer protests

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×