Amitabh Bachchan expresses ‘gracious’ gratitude towards fans as he and his family battles COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan, who is getting treated for COVID 19, has thanked his fans for their prayers and best wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan left his fans shocked after he was confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID 19. Yes! The legendary actor, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law and granddaughter are battling the highly transmissible disease. And while fans have been extending prayers to the Bachchan family, the Brahmastra actor has made sure to stay connected with his fans and express their gratitude towards them time and again.

The veteran actor, who has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital for his treatment for COVID 19, has been constantly sharing posts on social media emphasizing how overwhelmed he is with the love coming his way. In his recent post, Big B shared a fan made poster of himself and son Abhishek. In the caption, he wrote, “In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive, so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Instagram posts for his fans:

Earlier, the Badla actor shared a cryptic post on jealous and angered trendsetter and mentioned that we need to save ourselves from them. “They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters,” he wrote.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×