Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to hospital workers, fans & others after testing negative for COVID 19

Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from the hospital after having tested negative for Coronavirus. Big B has now penned a note of thanks for everyone.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2020 09:11 pm
Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. The megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan had been hospitalized three weeks back after getting diagnosed with Coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya had also been admitted to the same hospital but the mother-daughter duo was discharged sometime back. And now, by God’s grace, Big B is back home after having recovered fully. However, Abhishek continues to remain in the hospital and continues undergoing treatment.

The megastar has now penned a note of gratitude for everyone that reads, “This morning I have tested COVID negative and have been discharged from Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day. With folded hands, I express my gratitude.”

This morning I have tested COVID negative and have been discharged from Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room.
Amitabh Bachchan

Check out his Instagram post below:

Big B has also shared a picture of himself with folded hands along with the post. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared this on social media, numerous members of the film industry expressed their happiness after getting the good news. These celebs include Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurana, Chitrangada Singh, Mouni Roy, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Bipasha Basu, Aahana Kumra, Rohit Roy, Kunal Kemmu, and others. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the news about his father testing negative for COVID-19 on social media.

