Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film Kalki 2898 AD makers; drops new look

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on October 11. To extend their warm birthday wish to the legendary actor, the makers of one of the most anticipated films Kalki 2898 AD revealed the look of Big B from the film on his birthday. Now, a while ago, Bachchan Sir expressed his gratitude to the makers of the film and penned a sweet note while sharing his new look from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Taking to his Instagram on October 13, Amitabh Bachchan shared his new look from the film Kalki 2898 AD and wrote a hertwarming note expressing his gratitude to the makers of the upcoming film. Sharing his look from the film, the actor captioned it, "My ever gratitude for this greeting to Vyjayanthi Movies and the challenge they have thrown towards me , as also their greetings for the 11th .."

In the picture, Amitabh Ji can be seen wrapped up in a huge shawl and his eyes are only visible. He also can be seen carrying a large stick with him. Take a look:

On the other hand, sharing the look of the 81-year-old actor from the film, the makers captioned it, "It’s an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir - Team #Kalki2898AD."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film was initially announced in 2020, under the tentative title Project K with Prabhas as the lead actor.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Deepika, Kamal Haasan, and more in prominent roles apart from Big B. The teaser for the film premiered at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con and has received positive responses. The film is bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming project

The veteran actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Ganpath, which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is all set for release on October 20.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to release on January 12, 2024.

