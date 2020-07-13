  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude towards fans for their prayers and best wishes; Pens a heartfelt post

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been getting treated for COVID 19 in a Mumbai hospital, has shared a special post for his fans thanking them for their prayers and best wishes.
Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude towards fans for their prayers and best wishes; Pens a heartfelt post
Amitabh Bachchan and his family has been the latest victim of COVID 19 and the news has left everyone heartbroken. To note, apart from Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive for COVID 19. Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative for the deadly virus. The media reports suggested that while Amitabh and Abhishek are being treated at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been home quarantined.

Needless to say, ever since the news of Amitabh and his family’s diagnosis has surfaced, fans have inundated the Bachchan family with best wishes and everyone has been praying for them. Amid this, the legendary actor had made sure to stay in touch with his fans through social media. In his recent post, Amitabh had expressed his gratitude towards his fans and wrote, “प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ; बह गया, स्थिर रह ना पाया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने, मेरे इस एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने प्रज्वलित कर दिया है, व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा व्यक्तिगत आभार, बस, नत मस्तक हूँ मैं.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post for his fans:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ; बह गया, स्थिर रह ना पाया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने, मेरे इस एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने प्रज्वलित कर दिया है व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा व्यक्तिगत आभार , बस, नत मस्तक हूँ मैं

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s co-star Amit Sadh from Breathe: Into The Shadows also underwent the COVID 19 test and has been tested negative for the same. Confirming the news, Amit said, “Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strengt

