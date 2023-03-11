Amitabh Bachchan expresses grief over Satish Kaushik's demise and calls him ‘delightful company’

The sudden demise of Satish Kaushik has left not only his family and fans shocked but has also left his friends from the industry heartbroken.

Mar 11, 2023
The sudden demise of Satish Kaushik has left not only his family and fans shocked but also left his friends from the industry heartbroken. Several Bollywood actors took to their social media handles to express their grief and send condolences to his family. In fact, his best friend Anupam Kher broke down during his last rites and now Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his blog and paid a tribute to the late filmmaker and actor.

Amitabh Bachchan writes about Satish Kaushik’s demise

Taking to his daily blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief over Satish Kaushik’s demise. He praised his work and called the late star ‘a delightful company and a most accomplished artist'. Big B further added that working with him was so inspiring for the Deewar actor and he learned a lot. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “And we have lost another .. A delightful company, a most accomplished artist and in the prime of his career .. Satish Kaushik .. Working with you was so inspiring .. and such a learning  .. My prayers ..”

Delhi Police found several medicines in the farmhouse

The latest reports in Times Of India suggest that the crime team of the Delhi Police has retrieved several medicines from the farmhouse where Satish Kaushik had last stayed for the Holi celebrations. In fact, the guest list of the party has also come out and it is said that the party was attended by an industrialist who is wanted in a case.

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik’s last rites were performed in Mumbai. Many big names from Bollywood like Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and others were present.

Credits: Amitabh Bachchan blog

