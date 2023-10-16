Amitabh Bachchan expresses his 'sincere apologies' for not responding to all birthday wishes for THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan is a once-in-a-generation kind of superstar. The level of success and fame he has achieved is unprecedented and hard to replicate. Recently, Big B celebrated his 81st birthday and fans showered their love on him. Today, the megastar took to social media to apologize to his fans for not responding to all their wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans

Today, on October 16th, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to his fans for being unable to respond to all the birthday wishes. He wrote: "On my birthday 11th Oct., many sent greetings which they say I never responded to, an act they never associated with me." The megastar then revealed that it was due to a problem with his mobile server. "my apologies, but there has been a problem with my mobile server for years now .. Through this message I wish to express my regrets to all and say .. 'my sincere apologies and my gratitude for your blessings .. they are my greatest gift (red heart emoji)", he added.

Check out his tweet

Amitabh Bachchan was 'filled with unending gratitude’ to see love from fans on his birthday

On October 11th, Big B turned 81 years old. A day later, he shared a collage of two pictures. In one of them, he is seen greeting his fans outside his bungalow Jalsa with folded hands. In the other one, there is a massive crowd of fans standing with a giant banner that read, “Happy Birthday Shri Amitabh Bachchan sir.” In the caption, Bachchan expressed his gratitude for receiving so much love from fans. He wrote: "This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude.”

Workwise, Bachchan was last seen in a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama film Ghoomer. He is now gearing up for the release of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian action film Ganapath. Apart from this, he will be also seen in the bilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film will be released next year.

