Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'immense gratitude' towards well wishers as he continues undergoing treatment

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a thank you note for all his well-wishers on Twitter recently. The megastar is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital.

The entire nation was in a state of shock when it was reported that four members of the Bachchan family have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law , and granddaughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Coronavirus. Initially, only Big B and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai but a few days back, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also been hospitalized. This has left the fans and well-wishers worried about their health.

However, Big B has been constantly trying to keep in touch with his fans through social media. He has been sharing notes of gratitude from time to time for their wishes and prayers. Recently, the megastar has shared yet another tweet that reads, “In these times of trial ... the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. My immense gratitude ...” He has also added a picture of himself which includes a message that reads “Thank you for your prayers.”

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

As per the latest reports, all the members of the family are responding well to the treatment. As informed by hospital sources, all of them are doing fine and are being kept at the isolation ward. Moreover, the same sources suggest that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek might be in the hospital for a day or two. It was also reported earlier that Aishwarya had a cough but she is doing okay as of now.

