Amitabh Bachchan extends his heartfelt wishes to fans on the occasion of World Hindi Day 2021

The entire world observed World Hindi Day on January 10, 2021. Here's how Amitabh Bachchan wished all the netizens.
Today marks the occasion of World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Diwas) 2021 which is observed every year for the purpose of promoting the language around the world. Numerous political leaders and intellectuals alike have wished the citizens of the country on the occasion while focusing on how the language is currently spoken by millions of people around the world. Social media platforms are currently abuzz with talks and wishes about the same. The latest to extend his wishes is Amitabh Bachchan.

The megastar took to his Twitter handle in the earlier hours of Sunday and wished all his fans on the occasion of World Hindi Day. He wrote the entire message in Hindi that translates as, “Many many best wishes of World Hindi Day!” Not only that but the Brahmastra actor also shared a poster along with his tweet that includes a quote said by Mahatma Gandhi. It translates as “A nation is dumb without a national language.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet below:

The superstar never forgets to wish his fans on special occasions and multiple instances prove the same. He also has some interesting projects lined up for this year. Among the first is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and others in the lead roles. It has been produced by Karan Johar. Apart from that, Big B has Chehre in the pipeline that also features Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama that has been titled Jhund. 

