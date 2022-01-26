Amitabh Bachchan extends Republic Day greetings to fans in quirkiest way; Check INSIDE

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he keeps sharing every little and big thing with his fans. The actor is known for his sassy, witty, and quirky attitude. As the nation is celebrating the 72nd Republic Day this year, Big B took to Instagram to extend the greetings to the netizens. But, it was the 79-year-old actor’s quirkiest photo featuring his ‘tricolor’ beard that pulled the attention of his fans and created the buzz all over the Internet.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a monochromatic photo of himself and only his beard was highlighted in three colors of the National Flag i.e. Saffron, White and Green. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “Gantantra Diwas Ki Anek Ankek Shubhkamnaye” (Happy Republic Day) along with a few tricolor emoticons. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also reacted to his post. As soon as Big B posted the photo, his fans started pouring in love on the photo.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

Previously, Mr Bachchan posted a photo where he was seen wearing a winter outfit and looked super stylish. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “… yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean.” After seeing the photo, Ganguly couldn’t help but commented, “The boss is out ...age is just a number for him.” To which, Big B replied, “got to get going…idle for too long” along with some laughing emoticons.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. He will also be next seen in the movie Runway 34 which is directed by Ajay Devgn.

