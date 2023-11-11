Amitabh Bachchan exudes swag in throwback BTS PIC from Ajooba's shoot in Russia; Richa Chadha, Arjun Rampal react

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a strong fan following on social media where he frequently shares pictures and interesting anecdotes from his long career. Recently, Big B took to his handle to share an unseen behind the scene picture from his 1990 superhero film. The picture was taken during its shooting in Russia.

Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen picture from Ajooba shoot

Today, on November 11th, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share an unseen behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his 1990 superhero flick Ajooba. The picture, taken during its Russia shoot, features Big B sitting on a chair as he is surrounded by a lot of people. Donned in a leather jacket and sunglasses, the actor looks absolutely stunning.

He captioned it, "…personal designer leather jacket, leather trousers, turtle neck, tinted Aviators ..RUSSIA 1990 .. !!! But still prepping for the scene, script in hand At the shoot for AJOOBA .. 1990 ‘s RUSSIA !!!"

Check out the post!

Several celebrities took to the comment section to share their admiration for Big B's picture. While Richa Chadha wrote, "swag (red heart and fire emoji)", Arjun Rampal wrote "Wow".

About Ajooba

Ajooba was produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor and co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev. It was a joint co-production between India and the then-Soviet Union and was based on the Arabic folklore of One Thousand and One Nights. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saeed Jaffrey and Amrish Puri. It was released in the Soviet Union in 1990 and then in India in 1991 and turned out to be a critical and commercial failure.

Workwise, Big B was last seen in Ganpath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the big-budget bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani and is slated to release next year.

