Amitabh Bachchan falls in love with Old Delhi's charm; Shares his experience at Daryaganj: PIC

One of the greatest stars in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan often updates his fans on his latest projects and life happenings via his social media handle as well as his personal blog. His fans love his updates and always anticipate them. From sweet pictures to beautiful life lessons, you’ll find it all on Amitabh’s social media. He also shares heartfelt posts about his family. Just a few hours ago, he shared about his trip to Daryaganj in Delhi and its magic.

In the black and white picture that Big B posted on his Instagram, he looked quite dapper. He looked smart in his pantsuit attire as he was clicked while walking. Along with the picture, he penned down a beautiful story about it. He wrote, “Stepping out into the old world charm of Daryaganj, Delhi .. the renown of its exquisite eatery - MOTI MAHAL ..!! and apparently still the same excellence ..” The post went viral instantaneously. Fans from across the world wrote sweet messages for the veteran actor.

Check Amitabh's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh was recently seen in Jhund in the role of a football coach. The film was helmed by Nagraj Manjule. His performance in it was loved and the film received a lot of love from critics. Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It seems to be a packed year for Big B who also has Goodbye in his kitty. In Goodbye, we will see Big B alongside South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

