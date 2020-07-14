Amitabh Bachchan fans in Kolkata start non stop yagna till he, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya are COVID 19 free

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID 19 on Saturday while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s results came out a day later. Amid their COVID 19 positive reports, fans of Kolkata have started nonstop prayers for their well being.

It has been a few days since the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, and were tested positive for COVID 19 and already prayers are being offered for them across the nation. While temples in MP had already begun praying for the megastar and his family members, his fan association in Kolkata also has now reportedly begun a ‘non-stop’ maha mrityunjaya yagna until Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are safe and COVID 19 free.

As per a PTI report, the prayers have been going on since Sunday morning, after Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted to the Nanavati hospital due to COVID 19. The prayers were initially started at a temple dedicated to the Bachchan family, called Shahenshah' temple, but the venue had to change owing to the waterlogging. The report further quoted a fan say that the prayers won’t stop till all of the family members are COVID 19 free. The fan further informed that they are following all COVID 19 norms laid down by the government and no fans have been allowed inside the Shahanshah temple and the non-stop yagna is also being attended by a few members.

Sanjoy Patodia of the Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association said, “We will continue the yagna till all members of the Bachchan family recover, which we know is a matter of few days. However, we have not been allowing visitors in the temple since the lockdown began. The 'yagna' is also being attended by a limited number of fans.” The fan association also celebrates every year August 2 as it was the day on which Big B got a new life post Coolie accident back in the days. This year too, they plan to celebrate in a grand manner but with social distancing norms in place. Patodia said, “Those who will not be allowed inside the temple can see the celebrations on internet.” The fan association member also shared that Big B sent him an SMS to know of their well being when the city faced the wrath of cyclone Amphan. He said, "Bachchan sir and his family are aware of our love and respect. He, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya-ji and Aishwarya-ji know us. He has also been asking us to be careful in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak."

Meanwhile, as per the last update, both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are in the hospital and are stable. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantining at home as they were found asymptomatic. While in hospital, Big B has been tweeting to his fans and last evening too, he expressed gratitude to all who have been praying for him and his family. Abhishek too tweeted to his fans and informed them about his, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis. Fans continue to pray for the family.

Credits :PTI

