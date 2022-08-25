Amitabh Bachchan feels 'it is pointless to give details of his health after testing positive for COVID-19'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He always makes sure to share updates about his life with his fans. He recently left all his fans worried about his health after he updated that the actor has tested positive for COVID-19 yet again. The actor who will next be seen in Brahmastra is currently under home isolation and recovering. We all know that Big B has his own blog wherein he expresses everything. Taking to his blog, the actor expressed his disappointment regarding testing positive again.

Without giving out major details about his treatment, Amitabh Bachchan wrote at length about the impending isolation. He explained that it is pointless for him to give details of his medical conditioning that has isolated him from his work. He further wrote, “the profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired, that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain .. you put your faith in them and give them the opportunity to attend to what they have trained and practised in all these years .. you seek isolation a million times in your career and life .. but when it comes .. the body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary.”

Meanwhile, as we already mentioned Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The trailer of the film has been released and Big B’s fans are very excited to see him in the film. Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9 and the stars have kickstarted the promotions.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji along with Nagarjuna were in Chennai recently to promote the film. Today, the makers have released the third song from the movie, Dance Ka Bhoot featuring Ranbir in a festive mood. The earlier 2 songs Kesariya and Deva Deva has been loved by everyone.

Apart from Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan has Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Uunchaai alongside Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and others. He also has the official Hindi adaptation of The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

