Amitabh Bachchan ‘fights the fit’ grandson Agastya Nanda as they hit their home gym together; SEE PHOTO

Amitabh Bachchan began his Thursday by hitting the home gym with his grandson, Agastya Nanda amid the lockdown. Big B shared a mirror selfie with him and it surely is giving us workout motivation. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is staying at home, including Amitabh Bachchan and his family. Amid the lockdown, Big B is spending time with his family and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is also staying with her kids Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli in Mumbai. Often, Big B shares photos with his grandchildren on social media and recently had shared Navya’s graduation celebration at home on social media. Now, it looks like Mr. Bachchan was inspired by grandson Agastya to hit the home gym.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Big B shared a photo with Agastya while holding heavyweights in their hands. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen all pumped up to workout with grandson Agastya, who also appears to be all set to sweat it out with his grandfather. Both Big B and Agastya are seen in athleisure as they hit the home gym. However, it appeared as if Big B wanted to chronicle the moment of working out with his grandson and hence, he shared an adorable mirror selfie on social media.

Along with the photo, Big B shared a caption where he expressed that Agastya inspired him to work out. Big B wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s photo with Agastya Nanda:

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan shared how his family held mini graduation for Navya as she could not get a proper ceremony back in New York due to the lockdown. The photos of Shweta and Navya shared by Big B went viral on social media. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set for his first digital release, Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. The trailer will be out today and it will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

