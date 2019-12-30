Amitabh Bachchan is full of gratitude and shares a heartfelt note on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Sharing a few pictures from the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog that there are times in the life of us all when we assimilate without any assimilation of the times past and gone by.

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award on Sunday, 29 December, by President Ram Nath Kovind. The legendary actor was present in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan for the award ceremony along with his family members. On receiving the award, Amitabh Bachchan also took to the stage and acknowledged the gesture. The veteran actor had to skip this year's National Film Awards ceremony, which took place last week, due to health issues. Back in September, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had tweeted that Big B will be receiving the prestigious award.

Sharing a few pictures from the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “There are times in the life of us all when we assimilate without any assimilation of the times past and gone by .. .. when the years strike back at you and you wonder whether are you really the eldest in the gathering then a sudden temperament invades the being and there is a silent thought that wishes for us all to do for them that have none .. .. these pictures say it all ..I am in pride for the recognition .. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession .. I am in pride of my Country and my Film Industry."

T 3596 - ..my gratitude and my affection to the people of this great Country, INDIA .. for this recognition ..https://t.co/2vnNhjpyDQ pic.twitter.com/HpUMC3iCKu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2019

On receiving the award, Big B had said, "When the award was announced, I had a doubt in my mind. Is this a signal stating that you have worked a lot and now I need to sit at home. Because I still have some unfulfilled work that needs to be completed." On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Jhund.

