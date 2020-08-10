Amitabh Bachchan gets mock job offer from fan as he suggests him to become the US President or open peace shop

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed a sense of concern over finding work amid the COVID 19 outbreak and later, he received a mock job offer from a fan

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, expressed a sense of concern and anxiety over being able to find work opportunities amid the pandemic, as Bombay High Court stated that actors above the age of 65 cannot resume shooting. Taking to his blog, when Big B expressed concerns for his career, he interestingly received a mock job offer from one of his fans. Amitabh wrote, “Expect the unexpected from the Ef ever ..and one such brightness evolves in this creativity which kind of reflects one of my posers in the Blog" as he was asked to become either the President of United States of America or own a peace shop to sell peace.

The job offer from a fan read, “Dear Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Re: Your Application for an alternate job vide Day 4539 In view of the permanent kind of temporary moratorium on work imposed on you by the governance due to your age, and the loss of revenue caused by the same, we are pleased to inform you that your application for an alternate job is temporarily under review for permanent reasons…(By the way, before we forget, please register our request that if you understand anything of what we are saying, please let us know too…)So, here is our offer - Sir, if you wish to do nothing, yet you want to feel as if you are something, then we suggest that you become the President of the United States…But if you want to do something which will last forever, then we suggest that you open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business…Let us draft a flowchart for you to prepare for the venture…1) Vision - To provide a rolling plan for ways and means to acquire and sustain peace…2) Mission - Make sure that it remains a rolling plan… Peace alive is peace dead…3) Aims and Objectives - Define Peace, develop immeasurable standards for peace, and draft governance models for ensuring that the standards are impossible to achieve…4) Policies - Develop and enforce codes of conduct which will make the objectives happen…) Systems - Draft and build an organisation of functions which are both horizontally and vertically indefinite… Make sure that everything and everyone is included…6) Procedures - Develop and establish procedures for each function such that no single procedure is standalone… every procedure must rely on another to produce results…7) Standards - Establish standards for each procedure… Make sure that the standards are not auditable… we live in a democracy… Use the preamble to beat audits…8) Codes of Practice - Adopt all new codes of practice… Remember, history is recorded for telling us what has been defeated in the past… Historical successes are compromised…We sincerely hope that you will lead our temporary enterprise… We will wrap it up as soon as it shows signs of positive results…Looking forward to your favourable response, and assuring you of our best services at all times,,”

After Big B, and Aaradhya tested negative of the novel Coronavirus, Abhishek Bachchan, too, tested negative of COVID 19 after almost 28 days and the actor took to social media to inform his fans about the same.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan distressed over finding work amidst COVID 19; Ask fans to suggest ‘alternate work jobs’

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×