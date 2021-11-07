Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as he completes 52 years in Bollywood; Shares PIC from debut film

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars in the history of Indian cinema and has been working in Bollywood for the last 52 years. He marked his debut with a 1969 Black and white film ‘Saat Hindustani’. The film, written and directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, revolves around the heroic story of seven Indians who tried to liberate Goa from the Portuguese colonial rulers. Saat Hindustani won several National Awards and turned out to be a wonderful stepping stone for Mr. Bachchan. On Sunday, the superstar took to Instagram and shared a throwback PIC of his character.

Along with the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, “on 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969… 52 Years .. TODAY !!” Amitabh Bachchan has several films lined up including ‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukerji and led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. He will also be playing one of the leading parts in Ajay Devgn’s directorial thriller ‘Mayday’. Mr. Bachchan will be acting alongside Deepika Padukone in the remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’, in which he will be reprising the role originally portrayed by Robert DeNiro.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with prolific Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in a sports drama titled ‘Jhund’. Amitabh is sharing screen space with Neena Gupta for the first time in Vikas Bahl’s directorial ‘Goodbye’. The venture also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. Recently Amitabh had taken to Instagram and shared some lovely Diwali family pictures.

