Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as he shares a rare throwback PHOTO with his mom and brother

Amitabh Bachchan happens to be an avid social media user and what better than his timeline to prove the same! The megastar enjoys a huge fan following in all his handles and often keeps entertaining them with his interesting and at times, humorous posts. If you do not believe us then you should definitely have a look at the Brahmastra star’s handles. While Big B has already resumed work amid the COVID-19 crisis, he continues to entertain us digitally even now.

Meanwhile, the Shehanshah of Bollywood got a bit nostalgic this time as he shared a rare throwback picture on Instagram. This black and white picture shows a younger Amitabh posing for the camera with his mom Teji Bachchan and brother Ajitabh. Talking about the same, he writes, “that very special day when you simply had to get photographed... Ma, younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.”

Check out the picture shared by him below:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has been garnering a lot of praise owing to his comeback to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Meanwhile, the superstar will next be seen in the much-anticipated movie titled Brahmastra co-starring , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will also team up with Emraan Hashmi for Chehre. Apart from that, he also has a sports drama titled Jhund in the pipeline. A few months ago, Big B was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he has now recovered from the same.

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

